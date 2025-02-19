After Slamming Ranveer Allahbadia; Now B Praak Wants Everyone To Forgive Him

Mumbai: Days after criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia, singer-composer B Praak has now urged everyone to forgive the YouTuber, stating that genuine remorse should not be ignored.

Speaking to HT, B Praak addressed the controversy while speaking to the media, acknowledging the seriousness of the issue but emphasizing that personal attacks on one’s family should be avoided. He stated, “Galat tha, lekin mujhe lagta hai agar koi dil se pachhtaakar maanfi maang raha ho then society ought to forgive him (It was wrong but if somebody is asking for forgiveness, he should be forgiven). Kuchh baatein galat hoti hain, par hum bol jaate hain. But nobody should get hurt because of it. If you forgive someone, you become the bigger person.”

B Praak had previously cancelled his appearance on Ranveer’s podcast, citing his disagreement with the content. However, he clarified that his decision was based on personal values and not an attempt to target anyone. He reiterated the importance of meaningful content, adding that audiences value quality work over controversy.

"I liked watching his podcasts and I really wanted to go on his show. Our teams had been discussing the dates for six-seven months. Sometimes, he would be busy and travelling, and sometimes I would be."

While the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia remains a hot topic, many feel that the YouTuber is being dragged too much as he has already apologised for what he said.