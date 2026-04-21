'After this, I’ll just be Varun’s father': David Dhawan hints ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ may be his last film

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan heaped praise on his son and actor Varun Dhawan while speaking about their collaboration in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', highlighting their strong bond and mutual respect both on and off screen, even as he hinted that the film could mark his final directorial venture.



In a conversation with ANI, the ace director talked about their relationship while working together on the film, saying the two share deep mutual respect both on and off screen.



"A director always wants a good actor, that's the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi...ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi..vo bhi question karega hi hak hai uska.. 13-14 film kar chuka hai(He's not just my son; he questions, he understands, and he has already done 13-14 films.)..but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai..(I said that as long as I am making it, it would be good to make one or two with my son," said Dhawan, while highlighting their equation.



Despite their father-son equation, Dhawan said he maintains a professional approach on set. "When I'm behind the camera, he's not my son, he is an actor. I just need the result," he said, adding that their understanding helps them collaborate smoothly.



He also addressed Varun's playful complaints about not being given a full script. "In our time, films were made on trust. 'Hamare time mein phone pe ho jaati thi filmein'..Even actors like Salman Khan or Govinda or Sanjay Dutt didn't always hear full scripts. We narrated scenes, and that's how films were made," he said.



Reflecting on Varun's growth as an actor, Dhawan praised his emotional range and performance. "I really liked Varun Dhawan's work in 'Border 2'. His role was very emotional and moving. He made us laugh and cry, he was brilliant," he shared.



In a candid revelation, the filmmaker hinted that this('Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai') could be his final directorial venture. ".....I don't think I should do more. Vo to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar..This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father..I will look after you..look after your family," Dhawan said.



He also shared an emotional anecdote from the film's shoot, revealing how Varun supported him during a health scare. "I was very unwell during the shooting of this film...especially fourth day hi mai hospital gaya tha..(fourth day I have to go to hospital) . Varun took great care of me, he had all doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man," he said.



With a career spanning over three decades and more than 45 films, Dhawan said he feels content with his journey. Having worked with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Salman Khan, he added, "I've had a good journey. I cannot ask for more."



Dhawan also credited his mentor film producer and director Manmohan Desai for shaping his filmmaking style. "I followed his cinema, big entertainment, music, performances. That's what I believe in," he said.



Meanwhile, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' stars Varun Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film also reunites Varun with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering light-hearted entertainers over the years.



Earlier, the makers had released a fun teaser of the film. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will release in theatres on June 12. The film was earlier planned for June 5 and before that April 10, before the final date was locked.



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