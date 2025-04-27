After Tom Shine Chacko, Malayalam Directors Khalid Rahman And Ashraf Hamza Booked For Drug Possession

Kochi: In a late-night operation carried out by the Kochi Excise Department, three individuals, including two renowned Malayalam film directors, were arrested for the possession of hybrid ganja. The arrested individuals have been identified as Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, both known for their contributions to the Malayalam film industry, along with their friend, Shalif Mohammed.

The arrest occurred after a thorough investigation led by the Excise authorities, which culminated in the discovery of 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja in the possession of the suspects.

While the operation itself was swift, it has sparked significant attention due to the high-profile status of the individuals involved.

Khalid Rahman, known for his critically acclaimed film 'Manjummel Boys' and Ashraf Hamza, who gained recognition with his debut film 'Thamaasha', were both taken into custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to sources within the Excise Department, the three individuals were found with the drugs during the operation, and the authorities did not uncover any further illicit substances during their investigation.

The filmmakers and their associate were granted station bail shortly after the detention.