Sushant Singh Rajput

After Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, Sooraj Pancholi and others appeal for CBI probe in Sushant case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans, family and celebs are batting for CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. 

After Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, Sooraj Pancholi and others appeal for CBI probe in Sushant case
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood has finally woken up from its slumber and raised a voice batting #CBIforSSR. After Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan demanded a CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several others have joined the bandwagon too.

Sooraj Pancholi, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and a few others have also appealed for initiating a CBI probe for the late actor. They took to their social media handles and put it up as their Instagram stories. Take a look: 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans, family and celebs are batting for CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play. 

 

Sushant Singh Rajput
