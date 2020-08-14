After Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon, Sooraj Pancholi and others appeal for CBI probe in Sushant case

New Delhi: Bollywood has finally woken up from its slumber and raised a voice batting #CBIforSSR. After Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan demanded a CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several others have joined the bandwagon too.

Sooraj Pancholi, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and a few others have also appealed for initiating a CBI probe for the late actor. They took to their social media handles and put it up as their Instagram stories. Take a look:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans, family and celebs are batting for CBI inquiry suspecting a foul play.