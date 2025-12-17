After 'Viral 19-Minute Video' Leak Why Payal Gaming Is Trending? Meet Payal Dhare Who Is In News For Alleged Deepfake MMS Video

New Delhi: Social media is turning out to be quite a tricky platform for content creators. In the recent past, we saw how a 'viral 19 minute video' triggered curiosity and speculation online, leading to privacy breach and security concerns. After Bengali influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali's alleged private video went viral on social media, several AI-generated videos also hit the platform. Now, another digital creator is in news for the alleged video leak - this time it's Payal Gaming.

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Gaming video creator Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, who was earlier in news as a probable contestant in Bigg Boss 19 has now found herself embroiled in an MMS controversy. Payal is a prominent figure in the gaming community, known for her her gameplay videos and live streams.

She reportedly began her YouTube journey in 2019 where she would share videos of her gameplay from popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG, GTA V, and more. She also holds the record of being the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube, reportedly.

Payal Dhare won an international award at the MOBIES in 2024 and became India's first female gamer to receive the honour. In 2023, she won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award. She also won the Gaming Creator of the Year award in 2024. She also holds the title of the Female Streamer of the Year.

Interestingly, Payal was among the top Indian gamers invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi - her picture with the PM also went viral back then.

Payal Gaming Viral MMS Video - Is It Real or Fake?

A private video has been circulated on social media platforms which many allege is that of YouTuber Payal Gaming, however contrary to this, many also claimed that it is fake and not her. The video clip went viral on X, with several users naming Payal Gaming’s name without any confirmation but her followers and fans jumped in to defend her.

Netizens also insisted the video was not real and alleged it was an AI-generated deepfake, created only to attract views and defame her.

One user on X wrote: “I’m not even a fan, but this doesn’t look real. Using AI videos to ruin someone’s image for views is disgusting (sic)."

Another user said: “People need to understand how easy it is to create deepfake videos now. Dragging Payal Gaming’s name into this without proof is wrong (sic)."

There has been no confirmation or official statement from Payal on this deepfake controversy as yet.