After Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts to Instagram Glitch, 'Can It Stop Liking Pages On Its Own?'

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to Instagram to share a candid moment with her followers. She posted a story expressing her confusion with the platform’s algorithm, saying it had automatically liked a picture on its own.

Taking to her stories she wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.”

What's The Big Deal?

A video featuring Deepika Padukone from the promotions of her 2020 film Chhapaak is going viral. It shows the actress hitting back at at a journalist who implied that her husband Ranveer Singh’s money was also invested in the film. Deepika said, “Excuse me, yeh mere khud ke paise hain. Kisne bola yeh? Excuse me, It is my own money”. Now, netizens noticed that Tamannaah Bhatia ‘liked’ the post, thus implying that she was supporting Deepika.

The reel comes with the text, “Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, and double standards”.

The timing of this reel is important since fans are linking it to Sandeep Vanga Reddy vs Deepika controversy over 'Spirit'.

Later, Tamannaah clarified saying she did not like the Reel. She posted an Instagram Story with a selfie of herself rolling her eyes. While she did not mention the Deepika video, she wrote alongside, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making it news and I have work to do.”

Previously, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of online chatter after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in No Entry 2, Vvan, Ranger and an untitled film with John Abraham