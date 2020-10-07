After wife, TV actor Arjun Bijlani's 6-year-old son tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Bijlani on Wednesday shared the information that his six-year-old son Ayaan has tested COVID-19 positive.

A few days ago, Arjun's wife Neha Swami had also contracted the virus.

Taking to the Instagram story, Arjun said that his son had earlier tested negative in a rapid test, however, a detailed PCR test came positive.

Ayaan is currently in quarantine along with his mother.

"The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus.

"Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance," he wrote.

Arjun urged everyone to take proper safety precautions.

"At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but it's best to stay cautious. The virus shows different symptoms in different people so please don't take it lightly," he added.