After Winning National Film Award For Best Actor, Vikrant Massey Gets On Amul’s Iconic Topical!

New Delhi: Actor Vikrant Massey has managed to impress the viewers with his superlative acting chops and recently won his first National Film Award in Best Actor category for his powerful portrayal in 12th Fail movie. He shared this esteemed win with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who won for Jawan.

Joining in the celebration, Amul India, paid tribute to both stars (SRK and Vikrant) with a special topical poster, with the words printed “12th Pass” — a clever nod to Vikrant and the film, 12th Fail, which also won Best Feature Film.

Sharing the post, Amul India wrote, “#Amul Topical: Vikrant Massey and SRK win joint Best Actor and 12th Fail, Best Feature Film at National Awards!

After winning the award, Vikrant said in a statement: I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity.

Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love.

It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan.

Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day."

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Work

Vikrant Massey played the role of real-life IPS officer Manoj Sharma in 12th Fail. After winning the National Award for Best Actor, Vikrant is all set to showcase his versatility once again in his upcoming film, White. He will be seen portraying spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The biopic will explore the Art of Living founder’s early life, spiritual journey, and global mission for peace, with a major schedule planned in Sri Lanka.