After Yami Gautam, Pulkit Samrat dating Kriti Karbhanda?

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in Veere Ki Wedding, has grabbed the limelight yet again because of his personal life. The actor, who was earlier rumored to be dating Yami Gautam, is now reportedly dating his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who was last seen in Veere Ki Wedding, has grabbed the limelight yet again because of his personal life. The actor, who was earlier rumored to be dating Yami Gautam, is now reportedly dating his Pagalpanti co-star Kriti Kharbanda.

According to a report published in Spotboye, Pulkit and Kriti were spotted at his Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma's birthday party. The report also states that Kriti apparently flew down to Chennai to surprise Pulkit on his birthday. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in Anees Bazmi's Paagalpanti. They were earlier seen together in Veerey Ki Wedding. 

Pulkit, who was earlier married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Rohira, was rumored to be dating Yami Gautam. Although the two actors never confirmed being in a relationship, Shweta accused Yami of being a 'home breaker'.

On the work front, Pulkit will be next seen in Pagalpanti while Yami's last film Uri: The Surgical Strike took the Box Office by storm. So many weeks after its release, the film still continues to be popular among cinegoers.

