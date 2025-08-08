Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Spark Dating Rumours, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Saiyaara duo Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have won a million hearts nationwide with their debut performance in Mohit Suri directorial. With so much audience love showered on them, now all eyes are on their personal relationships too. A video which has now gone viral, sparked their dating rumours. Read on to find out why:

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Viral Video

The Saiyaara stars were recently spotted together in Mumbai where Ahaan offered to hold Aneet’s hand, and she playfully stopped him. This cutesy moment has gone viral, making fans wonder if they are actually dating each other. Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday also accompanied the duo. Looks like, they were shopping together in a mall.

A popular pap page Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram. He captioned it: Saiyaara vibes on point Ahaan & Aneet painting the town with love!

Both are spotted wearing face masks to avoid getting recognised in public.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films. It introduces debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, as he forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.

Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025, and has garnered a warm response from critics and masses alike.