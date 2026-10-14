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  • /Ahaan Panday's awwdorable birthday wish for Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda: 'You’re a gift to the cosmos'

Ahaan Panday's awwdorable birthday wish for Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda: 'You’re a gift to the cosmos'

Aneet Padda was recently seen in the courtroom drama, 'Hunkkaar – The Roar'.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Ahaan Panday's awwdorable birthday wish for Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda: 'You’re a gift to the cosmos'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ahaan Panday's awwdorable birthday wish for Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda: 'You’re a gift to the cosmos'
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