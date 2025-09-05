Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty has moved on with a new project, switching genres for his next. The 'Border 2' star has been roped in for a yet-to-be-titled horror film, which is said to be inspired by a real national tragedy.

The film is written by Patrick Graham, known for his work in the OTT horror series 'Ghoul' and 'Betaal,' promising a bold leap into genre-defining cinema.

It is backed by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment alongside Prashant Gunjalkar.

The official Instagram handle of the production house confirmed the same and wrote, "Welcoming two powerhouses to the Not Out family. Ahan Shetty headlines our next, a theatrical horror film inspired by a real national tragedy. Written by Patrick Graham, the creator behind Ghoul, Betaal, the film marks a bold leap into genre-defining cinema."

Ahan also took to his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement. "Excited to begin a new journey with a project unlike anything I've done before. India's first horror film inspired by a national tragedy. Grateful to Patrick Graham for his vision, and to our producers Khyati Madaan and Prashant Gunjalkar for making this possible. Looking forward to what lies ahead," the actor wrote.

As soon as the announcement was made, it received much love from his fans and friends. Ahan's father, actor Suniel Shetty, also gave a shoutout in the comment section.

While further details about the film's plot and cast are yet to be unveiled, it is set to hit theatres in 2026.

Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut with the 2021 film 'Tadap', is currently gearing up for the release of his next, 'Border 2.' The war epic features a star-studded ensemble including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

'Border 2' is scheduled to release on January 22, 2026.