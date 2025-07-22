Ahead Of Dhadak 2 Release, Siddhant Chaturvedi Grooves To 'Preet Re' In Viral Video - WATCH

New Delhi: Ahead of Dhadak 2 theatrical release, Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi treated fans with dance video featuring the lastest release song Preet Re. Earlier, Dhadak 2 intense trailer made social media frenzy. The trailer highlights lovers struggle against powerful forces, underscoring caste, power dynamics and sacrifice at the heart of their journey.

Adding to the buzz, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself grooving to ‘Preet Re’, one of the most talked-about tracks from Dhadak 2. He Captioned the post as, '#PreetRe — here’s me grooving to one of my favourite tracks from #Dhadak2 with my boys @neerajny26 @jacklamaofficial @darshanravaldz and @jonitamusic bringing absolute magic to our ears! Choreographed by @neerajny26 Shot by @rohit.virdi,' the clip went viral within hours, racking up thousands of shares and turning into a fan favourite moment.

Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's Viral Dance Video Below!

In the dance video, Siddhant, dressed in his trademark easy, street-cool vibe, exudes a raw authenticity that resonates with audiences. His carefree dance energy feels like a refreshing, making fans feel like they're vibing right alongside him.

About Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to Karan Johar's 2018 film Dhadak, which was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film Sairat (2016). Interestingly, the sequel is directed by debutant Shazia Iqbal and is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

FAQs

When Is Dhadak 2 Releasing In Theatres?

Dhadak 2 set to release on August 1, 2025.

What Are Dhadak 2 Trailer Review?

Dhadak 2 trailer got thumps up from Netizens as they loved Siddhant -Triptii 's intense love story.

Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 Will Clash With Which Movie?

Dhadak 2 will clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' in theatres on August 1.