Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, Amitabh Bachchan shares first darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja - Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on September 10. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Bappa.

Ahead of the big festival, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared with fans, the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja darshan. Take a look at the divine beauty:

T 4023 - ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा pic.twitter.com/JWUDw5Vs4I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 8, 2021

Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has a life-size idol of Lord Ganesha along with his vahana Mooshak. Dressed in fine rich clothes, Bappa is seated on a huge throne with an owl motif from behind.

On this day, devotees bring Ganpati idols home for a day, two or some even for ten days, depending upon their own wish. Huge Ganpati pandals are also set up and decorated for ten days, where people can come and seek blessings.

Prayers, bhajans keep the devotees busy all through. Special prasad such as delicious Modaks are prepared and offered to the Lord. After the Ganpati Puja is performed, Bappa's idol is immersed into the water for visarjan, bidding a tearful adieu but with a promise that he will return next year.

However, this year too strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place and social distancing followed.

GANESH CHATURTHI CELEBRATIONS IN MUMBAI AMID PANDEMIC:

As the country is still grappling with the second wave of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai police on Thursday issued instructions for festival celebrations. Darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals has been banned, directing the organizers to arrange digital darshan, ANI reported.

The city police have imposed Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order.

People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home.

"It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," a statement released by the Maharashtra Home Ministry said.

Here's hoping for a safe and sound Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for all!