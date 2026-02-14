Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016852https://zeenews.india.com/people/ahead-of-maha-shivaratri-2026-animated-film-shiv-sati-announced-makers-unveil-teaser-3016852.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleAhead of Maha Shivaratri 2026 animated film Shiv Sati announced; makers unveil teaser
MAHA SHIVARATRI 2026

Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026 animated film Shiv Sati announced; makers unveil teaser

Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026, Saregama India has announced an animated feature film, Shiv Sati, unveiling its teaser. 

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026 animated film Shiv Sati announced; makers unveil teaser(Source: ANI)

 Mumbai: Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026, Saregama India on Saturday announced an animated feature film, 'Shiv Sati'.
 
Directed by Vivek Anchalia of Rajma Chawal fame, the film will be released this year.
 
Sharing more details about the film, Vivek in a press note read, "I've always been fascinated by love stories, but when I started reading Shiv and Sati's story, I encountered love on a scale I had neither seen nor heard of. Bringing the first love story of the universe to life is thus both exhilarating and an immense responsibility. I believe that the current state of technology, coupled with the audience's appetite for grand spectacles, makes it the ideal time for narrating this tale that has been such an integral part of our culture for centuries."

 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yoodlee Films (@yoodleefilms)

 
On Saturday, the makers also unveild the film's teaser. Check out here.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President, Films & Events at Saregama, said, "At Saregama, innovation has always been central to our creative journey. The story of Shiv Sati is among the most profound--and yet one of the least explored--love stories from our cultural heritage. We're excited to bring it to audiences in a form that is authentic, immersive, and truly cinematic."

'Shiv Sati' is currently in production.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man
Zee 24 Ghanta
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Tota Roy Chowdhury honoured
personal care
Flawless Valentine Makeup Tools: 4 Blenders for Smooth, Natural Finish
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th explained: Best horror movies to watch
Women's tops
Valentine-Ready Tops for Women: Chic Styles for Effortless Everyday Glam
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather update
India vs Pakistan Weather Update: Washout threat in Colombo? SL issues alert
AAP
AAP demands immediate apology from Partap Bajwa and Congress leadership
PM Narendra Modi news
Seva Teerth marks an important milestone in journey towards Viksit Bharat: PM
Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
Pakistan Imran Khan
Imran Khan's vision loss alarms court amid jail restrictions