Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026 animated film Shiv Sati announced; makers unveil teaser

Mumbai: Ahead of Maha Shivaratri 2026, Saregama India on Saturday announced an animated feature film, 'Shiv Sati'.



Directed by Vivek Anchalia of Rajma Chawal fame, the film will be released this year.



Sharing more details about the film, Vivek in a press note read, "I've always been fascinated by love stories, but when I started reading Shiv and Sati's story, I encountered love on a scale I had neither seen nor heard of. Bringing the first love story of the universe to life is thus both exhilarating and an immense responsibility. I believe that the current state of technology, coupled with the audience's appetite for grand spectacles, makes it the ideal time for narrating this tale that has been such an integral part of our culture for centuries."



On Saturday, the makers also unveild the film's teaser. Check out here.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President, Films & Events at Saregama, said, "At Saregama, innovation has always been central to our creative journey. The story of Shiv Sati is among the most profound--and yet one of the least explored--love stories from our cultural heritage. We're excited to bring it to audiences in a form that is authentic, immersive, and truly cinematic."

'Shiv Sati' is currently in production.