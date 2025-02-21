Ahead Of Maha Shivratri 2025, Shreya Ghoshal’s 'Namo Shankara' Song Is Out - See Post

New Delhi: Ahead of the Maha Shivratri festival this year, noted playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her divine song 'Namo Shankara' dedicated to Lord Shiva. Composed by Kinjal Chatterjee and Shreya Ghoshal, with deeply reverential lyrics by Shraddha Pandit, this song is an invocation of Lord Shiva like never before.

The devotional song has thunderous damru beats, sacred Sanskrit chants, and Shreya’s vocals, the track carries a power that awakens devotion and transports listeners to Mahadev’s cosmic realm. She posted on her social media about the song release: The wait is over! Namo Shankara is out now!

Let the resonance of this soul stirring ode to Lord Shiva awaken the Mahadev within you.

This is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt journey, that connects you to the cosmic energy of Shambho Shiva.

Big love to Kinjal Chatterjee and Shraddha Pandit for creating this extraordinary composition and lyrics!!

The song is out now on Shreya Ghoshal's Official YouTube page and all the audio streaming platforms.

Har Har Mahadev!

Har Har Mahadev!

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal is gearing up for a series of live concerts in Chennai and other cities, where she is expected to mesmerize audiences with her unmatched vocal brilliance.

This year Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on February 26.