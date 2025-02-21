Advertisement
MAHA SHIVRATRI 2025

Ahead Of Maha Shivratri 2025, Shreya Ghoshal’s 'Namo Shankara' Song Is Out - See Post

Maha Shivratri - a festival celebrating the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is marked this year on February 26.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead Of Maha Shivratri 2025, Shreya Ghoshal’s 'Namo Shankara' Song Is Out - See Post Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the Maha Shivratri festival this year, noted playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has released her divine song 'Namo Shankara' dedicated to Lord Shiva. Composed by Kinjal Chatterjee and Shreya Ghoshal, with deeply reverential lyrics by Shraddha Pandit, this song is an invocation of Lord Shiva like never before. 

The devotional song has thunderous damru beats, sacred Sanskrit chants, and Shreya’s vocals, the track carries a power that awakens devotion and transports listeners to Mahadev’s cosmic realm. She posted on her social media about the song release: The wait is over! Namo Shankara is out now!
Let the resonance of this soul stirring ode to Lord Shiva awaken the Mahadev within you.
This is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt journey, that connects you to the cosmic energy of Shambho Shiva.

Big love to @kin4u and @shraddhapandit for creating this extraordinary composition and lyrics!!

The song is out now Shreya Ghoshal Official YouTube page and all the audio streaming platforms..
Listen now & show the song love in the comments!!
Link in bio..

Har Har Mahadev! 

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal is gearing up for a series of live concerts in Chennai and other cities, where she is expected to mesmerize audiences with her unmatched vocal brilliance. 

This year Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on February 26.

