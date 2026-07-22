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  • /Ahead of Sawan 2026, Nikitin Dheer, Chandan Roy, Akshara Singh offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attend bhasma aarti

Ahead of Sawan 2026, Nikitin Dheer, Chandan Roy, Akshara Singh offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attend bhasma aarti

Celebs at Mahakaleshwar Temple: The Bhasma Aarti (offering with sacred ashes) is considered one of the most significant rituals at the Mahakal temple. It is conducted during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, when devotees gather in large numbers to witness the divine ceremony.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Ahead of Sawan 2026, Nikitin Dheer, Chandan Roy, Akshara Singh offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attend bhasma aarti
Image Credit: ANI picture

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