Ahemdabad Plane Crash: Anupam Kher Offers Condolences To Victims And Families

Mumbai : Bollywood actor Anupam Kher extended his deepest condolences to all bereaved families and those devastatingly affected by the crash of AI-171 on June 12 that left 241 people dead.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Kher expressed his grief for the family of the Air India flight crash victims. He offered prayers for the bereaved families, saying that he "prays to god to give peace to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident."

In the video, Kher said, "I pray to God to give peace to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. And those who are in pain right now, give them patience, courage and support. Today, neither the language is of any use, nor the logic. I just want to say one thing. We are with you. The whole of humanity is with you. And this country salutes every family that has been affected. Om Shanti, Naman and Shraddhanjali."

While sharing the video, the 'Saaransh' actor wrote, "Ahmedabad plane crash - Tribute! Om Shanti!"



Following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to offer his condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.

In a post on X, he expressed, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad... my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Actor Anushka Sharma also reacted to the incident, paying her heartfelt condolences to the victims."Saddened to hear about the plane crash today. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers and their families," she posted on Instagram Story.

Superstar Aamir Khan also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Air India crash via a post on the "Aamir Khan Productions" Instagram account.

In the message, his team expressed grief and said they stand in solidarity with everyone. The note read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India. Team AKP."

The AI-171, bound for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said only one out of the 242 people on board survived the crash.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane.

Miraculously, one person, a British national of Indian origin, survived the crash, airline authorities said.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23.

It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in the mishap that took place a day ago.