Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt And Others Express Grief

Mumbai: The news of Air India Flight AI171 crashing shortly after takeoff has left everyone heartbroken. Some big names from Bollywood used social media to express their grief over the unfortunate incident.

Akshay Kumar shared on X, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

Alia Bhatt mentioned in her post, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew... thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones..."

Parineeti Chopra wrote on her Instagram stories, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."

Vicky Kaushal added, "Devastating news of the AirIndia plane crash...making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery."

Shilpa Shetty revealed she was shocked and heartbroken to hear about the flight crash. "Keeping everyone on board and their families in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time."

Sanya Malhotra said, "This is such heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for strength, healing, and peace for everyone impacted."

Tiger Shroff penned, "Heartbroken by the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the injured, families, and rescue teams on the scene."

Randeep Hooda's tweet read, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss. "

Several others from the entertainment industry extended their prayers to those who lost their lives in the unfortunate mishap.

The Air India Flight AI171 traveling from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board, including passengers and crew.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation by speaking to the Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu, who was heading to Ahmedabad immediately for the rescue and relief operations.