Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol Express Shock, Pray For Affected Families

Air India Plane Crash News: A London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport during takeoff on Thursday. Reports suggest there were 242 passengers on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Several Bollywood actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, and Parineeti Chopra have expressed grief and shock over the tragic incident and shared their condolences with the families of the passengers.

(This is a developing story.)