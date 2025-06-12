Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915013https://zeenews.india.com/people/ahmedabad-plane-crash-alia-bhatt-janhvi-kapoor-sunny-deol-express-shock-pray-for-affected-families-2915013.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol Express Shock, Pray For Affected Families

 A London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport during takeoff on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol Express Shock, Pray For Affected Families (Source: Instagram)

Air India Plane Crash News: A London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport during takeoff on Thursday. Reports suggest there were 242 passengers on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Several Bollywood actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, and Parineeti Chopra  have expressed grief and shock over the tragic incident and shared their condolences with the families of the passengers.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK