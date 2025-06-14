Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Pakistani Artists Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa React To Air India Tragedy

New Delhi: The horrific plane crash near Ahmedabad has sent shockwaves across the globe. The tragedy claimed the lives of 241 people, with only one survivor. Several notable personalities have extended their condolences to the bereaved families. Among them, many Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief and disbelief on social media.

Although the Instagram accounts of Pakistani artists including Hania Aamir, Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan were restricted in India following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, screenshots of their Instagram stories have surfaced and gone viral across Indian social media platforms.

Actress Hania Aamir wrote:"Deeply saddened by the tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad today. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. May the victims rest in peace and their families find strength."

Mawra Hocane shared her devastation: "Devastating news about the Air India plane crash... countless lives lost... can't imagine the state of their loved ones... heartbreaking! Deepest condolences to the affected families. Praying for sabr."

Mahira Khan, known for starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, also mourned the tragedy. According to a report in Filmibeat, she wrote: "Saddened by the crash of Air India. Tragic. Condolences to all who are grieving such a big loss."

Actress Sana Javed, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, reportedly wrote: "So many lives lost in an instant… beyond comprehension. Words cannot describe the pain. My heartfelt sympathies are with the families of the deceased."

Fahad Mustafa, star of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, also expressed his sorrow: "Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. India, may the departed souls rest in peace."

Actress Sajal Ali reacted as well, posting on Instagram: "Extremely heartbreaking news of the air crash today. Praying for the souls lost and strength for their families. May they find peace."

Tensions Following Pahalgam Attack

After the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply. In response, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. Even their social media accounts were restricted within the country. Despite this, their messages of condolence have gone viral, shared widely by Indian users and media outlets.