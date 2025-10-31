Advertisement
MUMBAI KIDNAPPING CASE

AICWA Demands Probe After 20 Aspiring Artists Kidnapped In Fake Mumbai Audition; Calls For Strict Verification Of Studios

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an immediate, high-level government investigation into a recent hostage crisis/kidnapping incident at R.A. Studio in Mumbai's Powai area. 

|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 12:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
AICWA Demands Probe After 20 Aspiring Artists Kidnapped In Fake Mumbai Audition; Calls For Strict Verification Of Studios(Source: X)

Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an immediate investigation into a shocking kidnapping incident linked to a fake audition held at R.A. Studio in Mumbai's Powai area, where nearly 20 aspiring artists were allegedly abducted before being rescued by the Mumbai Police.
 
 AICWA strongly condemned the incident and lauded the police for their swift and commendable action that saved innocent lives. The association, however, questioned how such illegal auditions were being organised inside a reputed studio without proper verification or permissions.

 
AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has demanded a high-level inquiry from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the government to investigate: "On what basis was the R.A. Studio allowed to host such auditions?, From where did the organizers obtain the data of aspiring artists?, Who were the people conducting the auditions and what was their background?," as per the press release shared on official handle of X.

Gupta emphasised that hundreds of studios across Mumbai conduct auditions daily, attracting thousands of newcomers from all over India who arrive with dreams of working in films. "If such incidents can happen so easily in Mumbai, it means every aspiring artist's life is at risk," he said in a statement.

 
AICWA has urged the state government to immediately verify the registration, licensing, and credentials of all studios and production houses where auditions are being held.
 
The association also recommended that the Home Department issue mandatory verification protocols for all future auditions to prevent such criminal activities under the guise of casting. "This is not just about one incident," said Mr. Gupta. "It's about restoring faith in Mumbai -- the heart of India's film industry. The government must take strong and transparent action so that no criminal can misuse the name of Bollywood for illegal activities again."

Also Read: Mumbai Hostage Case: Rs 2 Crore Govt Contract Dues Led To Rohit Arya's Hostage Drama Plan
 
AICWA has also appealed to all aspiring artists and technicians to verify every audition or casting call through official and verified sources before attending, and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the police or the AICWA office.
 
Maximum studios and audition organisers operating today are fake, and such fraudulent practices are increasing rapidly across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and several other parts of India.
 
"After today's shocking incident, it has become extremely important for the government to take immediate cognisance of the situation; otherwise, such incidents could easily happen again in the future," as stated in the press release. 

