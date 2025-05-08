AICWA Seeks For 'Strict Ban' On Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are once again facing fresh boycott calls in India with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemning and criticizing "Anti-India" statements made by the actors.

In the press release, AICWA claims that the actors have "openly criticized" India, and claimed that Mahira has labelled India’s military response as a “Seriously Cowardly” act, while Fawad Khan, instead of condemning terrorism, "focused on criticizing India’s stance and supporting divisive narratives".

The organisation stated that the statements were not just disrespectful to our nation but also an "insult to the countless innocent lives lost due to terrorism and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country".

"AICWA reaffirms its strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers working in India. No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them." they continued.

The statement further urged Indian netizens to understand that, "blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of “art” is a betrayal of national pride."

AICWA strongly condemned filmmakers, producers, and artists of the film “Abir Gulal” for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan despite the Pulwama attack and further questioned, "What message do such filmmakers want to convey?".

AICWA also made a special request to the Indian Film Industry AICWA to respect this ban and prioritize national interest over any so-called “artistic collaborations.”

"Indian artists and filmmakers must decide whether they will stand with their nation or continue to engage with those who openly oppose it. Those who insult our nation under the pretext of freedom of speech should not be given the privilege of working in our industry." the statement concluded.

On Wednesday, Fawad took to Instagram to condemn the retaliation and wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!"

On the other hand, Mahira Khan took to her Instagram and wrote, "Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen."

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam attack where 26 tourists were brutally killed.