They further mentioned, “The seriousness of the incident has become even more alarming in view of the latest medical update.. Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation and is reportedly still not out of danger. Considering the gravity of his condition, AICWA believes that a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to this medical emergency during the shooting of Fauji is absolutely essential. If Actor Rajesh Sharma's condition became so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health, hygiene and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent? The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker”.