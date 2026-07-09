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  • /AICWA writes to Telangana CM, seeks high-level probe into Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency on 'Fauji' set

AICWA writes to Telangana CM, seeks high-level probe into Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency on 'Fauji' set

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has formally written to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking a high-level investigation into veteran actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency during the shoot of Prabhas' 'Fauji'. The association has also questioned on-set safety and emergency medical preparedness.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
AICWA writes to Telangana CM, seeks high-level probe into Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency on 'Fauji' set
Image Credit: Instagram

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