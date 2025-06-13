Air India Crash Mystery: Was Co-Pilot Clive Kunder Vikrant Massey’s Cousin? Actor Clarifies

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In one of the worst aircraft crash tragedies that India has witnessed, an Air India flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after its takeoff on Thursday afternoon. After the tragedy, actor Vikrant Massey posted on his Instagram handle that his "uncle" lost his son Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the flight, in the incident.

In his story on Instagram, Massey offered condolences to the individuals who lost their lives in the plane crash and added that Clive Kunder was the first officer on the AI171 flight.

The Air India aircraft had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

"My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today," he posted.

"It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected," the post read.

In another post, Massey clarified that Clive was not his cousin and that Kunder's are his family friends.

Air India Plane Crash

The Air India flight AI171 was in a horrific plane crash and was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12 (Thursday). It departed from the airport at 1:38 pm and was carrying 242 individuals, 230 passengers, and 12 crew.

Air India confirmed the death of 241 passengers, and the sole survivor was being treated at the hospital. Additionally, the Tata Group announced ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore for the families of the people who died in the tragedy and will also cover the medical expenses of those injured.

"Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel," the Company said.

Furthermore, President Draupadi Murmu, in a post on X, expressed grief over the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also on the Air India flight.