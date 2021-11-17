Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10 birthday pics out

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew to the Maldives right on time to ring in their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday in the most amazing way. On Wednesday, the couple gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration of Aaradhya.

Both Abhishek and Abhishek shared pictures from the birthday celebration of Aaradhya on their Instagram handles with heartfelt posts. "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always."

Aishwarya too penned down a beautiful message and wrote, "My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the photo of this special transport that the Bachchans are using for traveling in the island resort.

Bipasha Basu shared in the comments section, "Happy Birthday to your pretty princess."

Anupam Kher, Navya Nanda and many others left wishes in the comments section.

Abhishek’s friend Sikander Kher took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of the 10-year-old and left a heartwarming birthday wish for her. He shared, "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest."

Aishwarya and Abhishek jetted off to Maldives last week to celebrate Aaradhya's birthday. The couple has been regularly dropping beautiful scenic stills from the tropical island on their respective Instagram handles.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred together in several projects, including 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Sarkar Raj', 'Dhoom', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Guru' and 'Raavan'. After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Last seen in Amazon's web-series 'Breathe 2', Abhishek is all set to feature on the third installment of the series. He also has 'Bob Biswas', 'Dasvi' and 'SSS7' in his kitty. Asihwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan', has Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'.