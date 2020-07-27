हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after coronavirus treatment in hospital

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after coronavirus treatment in hospital
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, who were hospitalised due to coronavirus, returned home on Monday afternoon. A video of their car entering the Bachchans’ Jalsa residence in Mumbai has been shared on social media. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

Watch the video here:

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11. The father-son duo had opened up about their COVID-19 diagnosis via social media. First, Big B revealed that he has been found coronavirus positive and minutes later, Abhishek too said he has contracted the infection.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s final reports came on July 12. They were then advised to quarantine themselves at home. However, a week later, both of them were shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, after their coronavirus tests, Jalsa was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya were tested negative for the virus.

