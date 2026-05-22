Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes stunning royal blue debut at Cannes 2026 in dramatic Amit Aggarwal couture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at the ongoing 2026 Cannes Film Festival, instantly grabbing attention in a structured royal blue gown. A video of her look quickly went viral on social media on Friday night, sparking widespread discussion among fans and fashion watchers.

Her Cannes appearance came amid online speculation over whether she would attend the festival this year at all.

Royal Blue Couture by Amit Aggarwal

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For her debut look, Aishwarya wore a sculptural ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal, featuring a deep neckline, structured silhouette, and feather-like detailing on the shoulders. The outfit was paired with satin gloves, a sapphire necklace, and statement rings.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look blended old Hollywood glamour with futuristic design sensibilities. Her makeup featured bold eyes and soft rosy lips, while her hair was styled in long waves with a side sweep and subtle burgundy tones.

Designer Calls It “An Energy Field”

In a statement, Amit Aggarwal described the creation as more than just a garment.

“Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation; while honouring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage,” he said.

Viral Video and Daytime Appearance

A video shared by Diet Sabya on Instagram shows Aishwarya posing for cameras and blowing a flying kiss in the embellished gown. She was also seen attending a daytime event alongside other L’Oréal Paris ambassadors.

Separate photos and clips from the red carpet have since surfaced online, adding to the buzz around her appearance.

Take a look:

Arrival at Hotel Martinez with Aaradhya

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya arrived at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Her presence also followed online chatter regarding her absence from L’Oréal Paris campaign visuals linked to the festival.

The campaign featured other global ambassadors, including Alia Bhatt, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren, leading to speculation before L’Oréal later addressed the criticism, referring to Aishwarya as a “living legend.”

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A Longstanding Cannes Legacy

Aishwarya remains one of India’s most iconic Cannes veterans. She first attended the festival in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since becoming a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris the following year, she has been a regular fixture at the prestigious film festival.

The gown featured Amit Aggarwal’s signature Crystal Vein embroidery technique, crafted through more than 1,500 hours of intricate handwork. Thousands of crystalline elements were placed across the garment in a lattice-like structure designed to mimic illuminated pathways across the body.

The embroidery interacts dynamically with movement and light, giving the outfit a shifting, kinetic quality on camera and in person.

With her first 2026 Cannes look now unveiled, anticipation is high for Aishwarya’s upcoming appearances at the festival, as social media continues to track every new moment from the red carpet.