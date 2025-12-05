Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Oozes Oomph In Black Evening Gown At Red Sea Film Festival

Jeddah: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Thursday set the internet on fire with her stunning pictures from the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The 'Devdas' star arrived at the festival wearing a stunning black dress. A while ago, she took to Instagram and treated her fans to her ravishing pictures.

Aishwarya donned a simple black gown with a striking emerald-green pendant. She styled her hair in soft curls with a side part, a refreshing change from her usual straight, middle-parted look.

Aishwarya captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

As soon as she posted the images, her fans quickly chimed in the comments and flooded them with adorable reactions.

"How beautiful," a social media user wrote. "Gorgeous as always," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, recently, Aishwarya attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

At the event, the Padma Shri awardee actor reflected on the teachings and principles of Sri Satya Sai Baba.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony. "I extend a heartfelt thank PM Narendra Modi Ji, for being with us here today and for honouring this special occasion. I'm looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today. Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God," Aishwarya said during her address at the centenary celebrations.

The actor recollected Sri Satya Sai Baba's valuable teachings and added, "Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five D's. Five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life- Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination."

Aishwarya also voiced a message of universal harmony, stating humanity stands above all divisions.

"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent," she said.