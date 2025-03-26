Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SAFE After Car Gets Hit By Local Bus In Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Car Hit: Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan experienced an unexpected mishap when her car was accidentally hit by a local bus in Mumbai. A picture from the shocking incident is making rounds on social media, showing the actress's car and the local bus. The post is captioned as, ''Queen Aishwarya Rai 's car is hot by a bus, Just praying that she is fine.''

Accordind to BollywoodShaadis.com, her bodyguards were outside the vehicle at the time. However, the car did not sustain any serious damage. After a brief discussion, Aishwarya's car drove off.

Take A Look At The Viral Photo:

Queen Aishwarya Rai 's car is hot by a bus _, Just praying that she is fine. pic.twitter.com/3TASTZr21P — Empress Aishwarya Fan (@badass_aishfan) March 26, 2025

According to several media reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car, bearing the number '5050', has become a key identifier in Mumbai. However, the actress was not seen inside or outside the vehicle during the incident.

After a brief inspection, traffic resumed on the crowded road. The news quickly went viral, with fans expressing concern for Aishwarya's safety.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding of Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker. The grand celebration was graced by several Bollywood celebrities, with the Bachchans making a striking appearance.

Their presence together seemingly put an end to separation rumors. The couple looked elegant in matching cream-colored outfits for the occasion.

As fans expresses concern further details are awaited regarding the incident.