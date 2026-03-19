Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares emotional pic of Aaradhya paying tribute to late father on death anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an emotional post remembering her late father on his death anniversary. The actress posted a heartfelt tribute along with pictures featuring her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, on her social media account.

The actress shared pictures of a framed portrait of her father, the late Krishnaraj Rai, adorned with a flower garland.

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya is seen standing beside the portrait dressed in a graceful white traditional outfit, gently touching the garlanded frame while paying her respects.

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Another picture shows a young Aaradhya also present during the tribute to her grandfather, while gently touching the portrait of her late grandfather.

The caption read, “Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Prayers and Love always Thank you for your loving blessings.”

For the uninitiated, Krishnaraj Rai passed away on March 18, 2017, after battling illness.

Aishwarya, in her past interviews has always spoken about how close she was to her father, and his passing away did leave a deep emotional impact on her.

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The couple tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011, nearly four years after their marriage.

Before entering Bollywood, Aishwarya attained global recognition after winning the Miss World title in 1994.

She later made her acting debut in Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997 opposite Bobby Deol.

Over the years, she delivered umpteen number of memorable performances in movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Dhoom 2 and many more.

Aishwarya and Abhishek reportedly grew close while working together on the film Guru and eventually tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2007.

After embracing motherhood, the actress was seen turning more selective about her projects. She returned to the big screen after Aaradhya’s birth with Jazbaa in 2015.

She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam, where she received appreciation from audiences and critics alike for her performance.