Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes 2025 finale in dramatic white couture ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought the curtain down on her Cannes 2025 appearances in a stunning custom white pantsuit by designer Cheney Chan Couture. The ensemble featured shimmering silver embellishments along the lapel and dramatic oversized feather detailing around the shoulders and elbows, adding a theatrical flair to the red carpet look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the actress completed the glamorous appearance with tonged hair and a bold smokey eye makeup look, perfectly balancing elegance with high-fashion drama.

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Dreamy blush gown adds fairytale charm

Before her final appearance, Aishwarya turned heads in a blush-toned couture gown by Sophie Couture. The strapless outfit featured a structured corset bodice that highlighted her silhouette, while delicate Fortuny-style pleats added fluidity and grace to the design.

The gown was adorned with Swarovski crystal floral embellishments that added subtle sparkle and elevated the ensemble with a dreamy, red-carpet fantasy aesthetic.

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Aaradhya Bachchan joins mother on the red carpet

Making the evening even more memorable was the presence of Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who accompanied her on the red carpet. The 14-year-old wore a bold ruby-red gown paired with a dramatic matching cape, creating a striking contrast against Aishwarya’s softer pastel palette.

The mother-daughter duo drew significant attention for their coordinated yet distinct fashion statements.

Sculptural debut look by Amit Aggarwal earns praise

For her first appearance at the festival this year, Aishwarya opted for a sculptural ensemble by designer Amit Aggarwal. The outfit featured a deep neckline, structured silhouette, and feather-inspired detailing on the shoulders.

She accessorised the futuristic look with satin gloves, a sapphire necklace, and statement rings. Styled once again by Mohit Rai, the ensemble blended old Hollywood glamour with contemporary futuristic aesthetics.

Her beauty look included dramatic eyes, soft rosy lips, and long side-swept waves with subtle burgundy tones.

Speaking about the couture creation, designer Amit Aggarwal said the outfit was envisioned as more than just a garment.

“Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her,” he shared.

He further explained that the design explored “light as strength, movement, and transformation,” while celebrating the actress’s enduring global presence.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes stunning royal blue debut at Cannes 2026 in dramatic Amit Aggarwal couture

Signature craftsmanship took over 1,500 hours

The gown also showcased Amit Aggarwal’s signature Crystal Vein embroidery technique, which reportedly took more than 1,500 hours of intricate handwork. Thousands of crystalline elements were arranged in a lattice-inspired structure to mimic illuminated pathways across the body.

A video shared by Diet Sabya showed Aishwarya confidently posing for photographers and blowing flying kisses on the red carpet. She was also spotted attending a daytime event with fellow L’Oréal Paris ambassadors.

A Cannes icon since 2002

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remains one of India’s most celebrated Cannes regulars. She first attended the festival in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Since becoming a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris in 2003, she has continued to remain a prominent face at the prestigious international film festival.