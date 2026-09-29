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  • /Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown, jewel-encrusted tiara steals spotlight

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown, jewel-encrusted tiara steals spotlight

Paris Fashion Week 2026: The ninth edition features an international line-up of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown, jewel-encrusted tiara steals spotlight
Image Credit: Instagram

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