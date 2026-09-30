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Aishwarya Rai back from Paris Fashion Week, obliges paps request for a group selfie

Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai: The paparazzi appeared delighted by Aishwarya’s gesture as she made sure everyone could be part of the photograph.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai back from Paris Fashion Week, obliges paps request for a group selfie
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Aishwarya Rai back from Paris Fashion Week, obliges paps request for a group selfie
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