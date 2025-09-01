Advertisement
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Mother Brinda Rai Visit GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal - Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting: Aishwarya was recently spotted seeking blessings of Bappa at the famous GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivity engulfs entire nation with gusto and devotion. On Sunday, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai visited the famous GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Aishwarya headed to the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandai along with her family wearing beautiful traditional clothes. The actress chose white salwar-kameez while her daughter Aaradhya wore a gorgeous saffron coloured ethnic suit. Mom Brinda Rai wore a traditional silk saree in neon red-pink shade. Watch the videos here:

After Bappa's darshan at the majestic pandal, Aishwarya even greeted her fans and clicked some pictures.

Aishwarya Rai's Projects

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan , Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R Parthiban and others in key roles. She has not yet announced her next project after the film's release.

About Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

