Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Mother Brinda Rai Visit GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal - Watch

New Delhi: As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 festivity engulfs entire nation with gusto and devotion. On Sunday, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai visited the famous GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Aishwarya headed to the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandai along with her family wearing beautiful traditional clothes. The actress chose white salwar-kameez while her daughter Aaradhya wore a gorgeous saffron coloured ethnic suit. Mom Brinda Rai wore a traditional silk saree in neon red-pink shade. Watch the videos here:

After Bappa's darshan at the majestic pandal, Aishwarya even greeted her fans and clicked some pictures.

Aishwarya Rai's Projects

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan , Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R Parthiban and others in key roles. She has not yet announced her next project after the film's release.

About Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.