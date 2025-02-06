Aishwarya Rai Quashes Divorce Rumours With A 'Love And Light' Birthday Post For Hubby Abhishek Bachchan!

New Delhi: The fans of this power couple - Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan can heave a sigh of relief as the actress rubbished all divorce rumours with her simple yet lovely birthday post for hubby dearest. Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 49th birthday on February 5. The doting wife took to her social media handle and shared his childhood picture.

Aishwarya wrote in the caption: "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless." This did not go unnoticed by their fans, who were quick to troll the haters and comment on their lovely bond.

In December last year, they were clicked at a private party, along with Aishwarya’s mother, Brinda Rai, Anu Ranjan and Ayesha Jhulka among others.

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce gained ground after Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding last year. While the two arrived separately, they were seen next to each other inside the venue, as pictures and videos were circulated all over the internet.

This was followed by Abhishek liking an Instagram post about rising grey divorces.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007, and the couple have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Together, they featured in movies including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's heartwarming 'I Want To Talk' which earned him critical praise. Next he will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The actor also has Remo D’souza’s 'Be Happy', co-starring Nora Fatehi.