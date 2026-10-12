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Aishwarya Rai shares adorable pic of 'pa-dadaji' Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan birthday wishes: Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself hugging Amitabh Bachchan and wished him good health and happiness.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai shares adorable pic of 'pa-dadaji' Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya
Image Credit: Instagram

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