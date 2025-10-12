Aishwarya Rai Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo With Amitabh Bachchan, Wishes Him On His 83rd Birthday

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 83rd birthday on October 11. The legendary actor received a special wish from his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who penned a sweet birthday note for him.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared an old photo of Amitabh with her daughter, Aaradhya.

In the picture, the Piku actor is seen adorably posing with his granddaughter. Amitabh is holding a camera for a selfie, while a younger Aaradhya rests her head on his shoulder with a bright smile. Dressed in a traditional outfit with a tiny tiara placed on his head, Big B looks as endearing as ever.

Fans React:

One user commented, “She always wishes Amitabh on his birthday.”

Another wrote, “Aish, you are by nature so kind and good-hearted.”

The post comes amid renewed public interest in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship, which had sparked speculation last year after the couple attended a wedding separately. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya appeared on their own, the rest of the Bachchan family — Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli — arrived together.

However, the rumours were later dismissed after Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together at multiple events this year. The couple also made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport upon returning from a family vacation with Aaradhya.

Several other celebrities, including Kajol, Vijay Varma, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, and Kriti Sanon, also sent birthday wishes to the veteran actor. His granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a heartfelt post for the Sholay star, writing, “Happy birthday, Nana (grandpa).”

Work Front:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her stunning look. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023) and is yet to announce her next project.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.