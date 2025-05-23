Aishwarya Rai Spills Black Magic In Gaurav Gupta Gown For Cannes 2025 Second Look, Wears Cape With Bhagavad Gita Shloka

New Delhi: The stunner and the OG Indian Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second look at the prestigious film festival was nothing short of a breathtaking portrait. She stepped out in a bold, black couture gown by ace designer Gaurav Gupta on Thursday.

Aishwarya Rai's Day 2 At Cannes 2025

Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Gaurav Gupta took to Instagram and shared the details of her dress: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 78th Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet in Custom Gaurav Gupta Couture. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb wears the ‘Heiress of Clam’, a custom creation imagined in a draped form and spiritual detail. The gown is hand-embroidered with an abstract rendition of the cosmos in bursts of silver, gold, charcoal, and black, accented with micro glass crystals to capture dimension and light.

Enveloping her is a Banarasi brocade cape handwoven in Varanasi, India, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita || कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन। मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि || “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.” Styled by: @alliaandnayaab Placement by: @maisonbose @boseh1#GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Cannes2025

Earlier, Ash walked the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a Manish Malhotra Banarasi ivory saree with red sindoor, giving her iconic 'namaste' pose.

(With ANI inputs)