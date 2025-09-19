Aishwarya Rai Staying With Her Mom? Ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours

New Delhi: Former beauty queen and stunning Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has always been under scanner. From her alleged separation rumour with husband Abhishek Bachchan to now her moving out from the Bachchan house - speculation about her life has always been around. Ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar, who lives in the same building as Ash's mother, in his latest interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel has reacted to rumours around her star.

ALSO READ: Meet These 7 Indian Actresses Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands: No 1 Beauty Enjoys A Staggering Rs 900 Cr Net Worth At 51!

Prahlad Kakkar On Aishwarya Rai Moving Out

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I don't think there is any truth (to the rumours). I live in the same building, and I know how much time Ash spends in the building, and there's a valid reason for that. Her mother is unwell. She drops her daughter to the school, and she has to pick her up at 1 pm, so she has three hours to kill. She spends those three hours with her mother. Then she picks up her daughter and goes home," he said.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Mother Brinda Visit GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Pandal - Watch

When he was quizzed about the alleged tiff between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan, Prahlad Kakkar retorts, "So what? She's still the bahu of the house. She still runs the house."

He added, "Everyone is saying she's escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. But she's only visiting her mother in the mornings while her daughter is at school. She doesn't come on Sundays. I knew she is very close with her mother and is very concerned about her. Sometimes, Abhishek also comes. So what's the big deal? Why would he come if she was running away from him?"

He praised the actress for maintaining her dignity in personal matters. "She has always maintained her dignity, right through her career," he said.