Mumbai: On the release of Abhishek Bachchan's movie 'Ghoomer,' actor and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ended up being the biggest supporter of her husband. Abhishek was last seen headlining the sequel to ' Bob Biswas.'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to cheerup her husband for 'Ghoomer.' Aishwarya posted a loop of images from the film along with a string of emojis in the caption. To this, Abhishek commented with a heart emoji.

Actor and father Amitabh Bachchan has also been pushing the film and applauding his son's efforts ever since the movie's teaser was released.

Senior Bachchan took to his blog and gave a shoutout to his son. Beaming with pride, Big B wrote, "It is beyond all doubt that GHOOMER is a very superior film ... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful ."

He added, "My pride has no bounds ..it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but .. NO MORE .. it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever."

Earlier this week, Big B shared that he has watched 'Ghoomer' twice and really loved it. Abhishek's 'Ghoomer' is a cricket and disability-themed film by director R Balki. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Notably, Abhishek also produced 'Ghoomer'. The film recently received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.