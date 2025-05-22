New Delhi: The queen came wearing her ivory saree, stunning jewels and yes blood red sindoor to walk the Cannes 2025 red carpet. Yes, we are talking about the OG Indian beauty at the prestigious festival - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She made heads turn with her stunning first look for this year in a Manish Malhotra classic white handwoven kadwa ivory handloom Banarasi saree.

The moment she walked and posed for the paps at the red carpet, fans were smitten by her beauty and hailed her look. Aishwarya's gorgeous Cannes 2025 look also reminded internet of none other than the legendary Rekha. Diet Sabya, a fashion critic page called it 'Rekha Core'.

The caption read: THE RULBOOK IS BEING PLAYED OUTLIVE!! Camp, as per mata Susan Sontag, is when fashion stops being functional and starts being foolishly fabulous. It’s irony in couture, drama without apology, and vibes over logic. Think REKHACORE. It’s not about good taste—it’s about too much taste. Extra, theatrical, and painfully self-aware!!

Many commented on the post. One user wrote: Mission sindoor represent!, Another one said, "I love rekha core.

On Reddit also, people discussed her look and some found it resembling with Rekha. One user wrote: For Real! Giving Rekha vibes wearing that in-your-face sindoor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes 2025:

Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared the details of Aishwarya's outfit. He posted pictures on Instagram along with the caption: The OG India Queen Of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from @manishmalhotrajewellery #mymmsaree styling @alliaandnayaab @manishmalhotraworld #handloom #handwoven #madeinindia #globalplatform @festivaldecannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 22nd appearance at the film festival as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris this year. She made her Cannes debut in 2002 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit premiered at the festival.