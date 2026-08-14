Filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s 1999 hit Taal is fondly remembered not only for its iconic AR Rahman soundtrack, but also for bringing together Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. Both actors were just a few films old at the time, and Taal proved to be a major career turning point, cementing their status in the Hindi film industry.
In a recent interaction, Ghai looked back at the making of the musical romantic drama, reflecting on the doubts he faced for casting relatively new faces in a film of such massive scale—and why he remained firm in his vision.
Speaking about how Akshaye Khanna was brought on board, Subhash Ghai told NDTV that the actor was cast early in his career following a personal recommendation.
"Taal was his second film. His father, actor Vinod Khanna, brought him to my home and recommended him for casting. I said I like the boy because to me he looked intense," Ghai recalled.
Aishwarya Rai's entry into the project came through the late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. Having recently won the Miss World pageant, Aishwarya was heavily associated with the world of glamour, but Ghai needed someone who could also handle the intense demands of the film's dance sequences.
Recalling his conversation with Saroj Khan, Ghai said:
"When Ash’s name came up, she had come from the cosmetics world. There were four or five names, so I asked Saroj ji, apart from Madhuri, who else could we cast. She said Aishwarya."
Ghai was conscious of the high-glamour pageant image Aishwarya carried at the time and felt strongly that it needed to be stripped away for her character, Mansi, especially in the opening hour of the film.
"Aishwarya had this image from the cosmetic world. I called her, she came, and I told her that I need to destroy your image. But you will be doing no makeup in the first hour. She said, ‘Yes, I will do whatever you say.’ As a director, you have to think about your character," Ghai shared.
Written, produced, and directed by Subhash Ghai, Taal featured Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Upon its release, the musical romantic drama became a major commercial success both in India and across international markets.
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