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Aishwarya Rai's image had to be 'destroyed' for 'Taal', Subhash Ghai recalls

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled casting newcomers Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in his hit 1999 film Taal, revealing how he asked Aishwarya to go makeup-free for the opening hour to shed her glamorous pageant image.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai's image had to be 'destroyed' for 'Taal', Subhash Ghai recalls
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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