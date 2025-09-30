New Delhi: Former Miss World and Bollywood beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week 2025, walking the ramp for L'Oréal Paris at the high and mighty show. She came, she stunned and she ruled - that sums up Ash's power walk on the ramp.

Aishwarya Rai At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai flaunted her classic bold red lips with custom made Manish Malhotra's studded sherwani in dark indigo, giving the androgynous look. The diamonds on the sherwani shined bright as she walked the ramp and blew some kisses in the air and finally did her patent Namaste pose.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's Bold Sherwani Look

Manish Malhotra share the detailing of Ash's costume on his IG handle: Making a Powerful Androgynous Statement @lorealparis This look reimagines the Indian sherwani—rooted in heritage menswear—through an androgynous couture lens , the custom made sherwani becomes a canvas where structure meets softness: tailoring that asserts power yet carries modern sensuality.

The 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs transform the sleeve into a statement of modern regalia—part armor, part adornment. They extend the gesture of “wearing your heart on your sleeve,” amplifying both strength and vulnerability in equal measure.

At the back, layered diamond scallops cascade like an extravagant necklace, recalling the opulence of a nau lakha haar. This jeweled architecture reframes heritage adornment as a fluid, androgynous gesture of power. A singular diamond tassel drop anchors the sherwani with quiet precision—an elite accent that turns restraint into resonance.

Diamond-studded animal brooches serve as more than ornament; they are emblems of strength, guardians of grace, and contemporary talismans. Their brilliance punctuates the silhouette with light, while fine embroideries along the trousers add subtle artistry in motion.

Internet Reacts To Aishwarya Rai's Look

Diet Sabya, the famous fashion critic praised her look and wrote: THE BEND AND SNAP. The NAMASTE. The pose. The atti. The red lip. The sheer panache. This isn’t a selfie star — this is a global phenomenon, babes. Every move is muscle memory, every glance a masterclass. Sorry to your fave… they simply don’t have this in their DNA. Wearing custom global local MM sherwani? Jacket? With MM jewellery (???)