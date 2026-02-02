Advertisement
AISHWARYA RAJESH

Aishwarya Rajesh recalls horrifying incident when a photographer once told her, ‘wear this, I want to see your body...'

Feb 02, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Popular south Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh recently recalled a horrifying past incident where a photographer made her feel 'uncomfortable'. On the latest podcast episode with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, she shared the incident when she had not entered into showbiz and was trying to make her portfolio. 

Aishwarya shared how she was almost exploited. "I was called for a photoshoot, and I went with my brother. I will never forget this incident. He asked my brother to sit outside. Then, he gave me sexy lingerie and said, wear this, I want to see your body. I was so young it confused me,” said Aishwarya.

The photographer and others who were present there even tried to convince her to wear it for the photoshoot. She further added, "Had they convinced me more, I would’ve worn it. But something in me made me want to tell them that I need my brother’s permission. Instead of telling my brother, I just left with him. It made me wonder how many young girls they’ve done this to; it shook me."

About Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh kickstarted her career as a TV host in a comedy show called Asatha Povathu Yaaru? She won the reality show Maanada Mayilada, and was later offered Tamil movie Avargalum Ivargalum (2011). She rose to fame with Attakathi (2012) - a Tamil comedy film.

She has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. 

She has won several accolades, with her breakthrough roles in Vada Chennai (2018) and Kanaa (2018). She made her Malayalam debut with Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Hindi film debut in 2017 with Daddy, and Telugu debut with Kousalya Krishnamurthy (2019), which was a remake of Kanaa.

She also featured in The Great Indian Kitchen, a 2023 Tamil film directed by R Kannan. The film is an official remake of a 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.

