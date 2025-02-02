Mumbai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala to seek blessings. After the darshan, TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials honoured them with silk clothes in the Ranganayaka Mandapam of Lord Venkateswara, and presented them with the Lord's prasadams.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed her father in the movie ‘Lal Salaam’ which received a lot of positive response. Last year, Rajinikanth had shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his social media.

The superstar took to his X, formerly called Twitter, and shared a picture in which he was seen sitting on a wheelchair in a jolly mood, and Aishwarya can be seen behind the wheelchair at a university. It is believed that the photo was clicked during the shooting of the latest release.

Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil, “My anbu salaam to my beloved mother Aishwarya.I pray to almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success”.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth was earlier married to Tamil star Dhanush, who is known for ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ex-husband Dhanush also gave a shout out to the latest release. He wrote, "Lal Salaam from today… (sic)”. Dhanush andAishwarya Rajinikanth were granted a divorce on November 27, 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

The couple announced their separation in January 2022. Earlier, Dhanush was embroiled in a controversy along with actress Nayanthara after he refused the usage of footage from his film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in the Netflix original ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’. ‘Lal Salaam’, which has been directed by Aishwarya, also stars Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai.

The plot of 'Lal Salaam' reportedly explores the intersection of communal tension and cricket, with an emphasis on communal harmony.