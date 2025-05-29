Ajay Devgn Backs Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Feud: 'Honest Filmmakers Will Have No Problem…'

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn backed the 8-hour shifts for mothers amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit.'

The film has been in the news lately after reports claimed that Deepika decided to walk away from the project due to certain working demands, including a request for an 'eight-hour workday.'

While this sparked debate online, actor Ajay Devgn seems to have spoken in support of Deepika Padukone at the trailer launch of 'Maa', an upcoming horror film that stars Kajol in the lead.

When asked about his views on the demands for an 8-hour shift, Devgn, without taking names, said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. Apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight- to nine-hour shifts."

"It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this," he added.

Earlier, Deepika was expected to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit, a film backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. However, she is reportedly no longer part of the project. The film is directed by Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Following Deepika's reported exit, the makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who was also seen in Animal, has joined the cast of Spirit.

Just a couple of days back, Vanga took to his X and dropped a fiery post.

Though he did not name anyone directly, many believe Vanga was referring to Deepika Padukone, who reportedly stepped away from the project recently.

In a post shared on his official X, Vanga voiced frustration over a broken "unsaid NDA" and alleged betrayal of trust, and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person.