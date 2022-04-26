New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Runway 34’ that also stars actors Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The action-thriller will hit the theatres on April 29, the same week Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. Ajay says in an interview that he did not aim for an Eid release but was happy that the dates coincided. The ‘Bhuj’ actor said once he realised this the first person he called was Salman Khan. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor is famous for releasing his films on Eid as a treat for his fans.

Talking to PinkVilla Ajay shared, “My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week."

Ajay said that after he realised this he gave Salman Khan a call immediately to inform him as he generally has his film releases on Eid. “The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan. I said, "I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?" He was very sweet to tell me, "Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid"," said Ajay.

Apart from acting in ‘Runway 34’, the film is also directed and produced by Ajay himself. The movie is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to low visibility levels.

Ajay will essay the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna in the movie. Talking about it, he told PTI, “I loved the character, he is not completely white or dark, he is a little greyish... He likes to break the rules but would not do anything wrong that will harm anybody.”