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  • /Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic

Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic

Ajay Devgn marked 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car by sharing a nostalgic throwback video featuring the film's iconic moments. The 2004 cult thriller introduced Vatsal Sheth in a lead role and remains a fan favourite for its unique supernatural storyline and memorable music.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic
Image Credit: Ajay Devgn, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic
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