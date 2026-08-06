/Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated 22 years of his cult action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car, on August 6, by sharing a nostalgic throwback video from the film on his social media account. The video featured some of the movie's iconic moments, including Ajay walking towards the iconic purple wonder car. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Sirf gaadi udaata nahi, zarurat pade toh gaadi ban bhi jaata hu. #22YearsOfTaarzanTheWonderCar." Released on August 6, 2004, Taarzan: The Wonder Car was directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Puja Entertainment.