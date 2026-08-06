/Ajay Devgn celebrates 22 years of Taarzan: The Wonder Car with nostalgic video, recalls cult classic

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn celebrated 22 years of his cult action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car, on August 6, by sharing a nostalgic throwback video from the film on his social media account. The video featured some of the movie's iconic moments, including Ajay walking towards the iconic purple wonder car. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Sirf gaadi udaata nahi, zarurat pade toh gaadi ban bhi jaata hu. #22YearsOfTaarzanTheWonderCar." Released on August 6, 2004, Taarzan: The Wonder Car was directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Puja Entertainment.
The supernatural action thriller starred Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia, Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover, Amrish Puri and Shakti Kapoor.
The film revolved around Deven Chaudhary (Ajay Devgn), an automobile engineer who designs a futuristic sports car before being murdered by his rivals. Years later, his son Raj (Vatsal Sheth) rebuilds the damaged vehicle as an homage to his late father, only to discover that his father's spirit now resides within the car, which now seeks revenge against all those culprits responsible for his death.
The film's music, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, also struck a chord with audiences. Songs such as "Aisa Jaadu," "Ghanana Ghanana," "O Sajan," "Dil Se Juda" and the title track continue to be remembered by fans even today.
Taarzan: The Wonder Car also marked Vatsal Sheth's Bollywood debut in a lead role, with the actor playing Ajay Devgn's on-screen son. Over the years, Vatsal and Ajay have continued to share a close bond, more family like.
That camaraderie was evident in November 2017, when Vatsal married actress Ishita Dutta in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The wedding was attended primarily by family members and close friends, with only Ajay Devgn and Kajol among the few Bollywood celebrity couples being invited to bless the couple.
Interestingly, both Vatsal and Ishita have portrayed Ajay Devgn's children on-screen. Vatsal played his son in Taarzan: The Wonder Car, and Ishita essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's daughter, Anju Salgaonkar, in Drishyam (2015) and also reprised the role in Drishyam 2.
In another interesting coincidence, Vatsal Sheth shares his birthday, August 5, with Kajol. The actor recently celebrated his birthday alongside the actress with their respective families in presence.
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