Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug seek blessings at Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their son Yug Devgan, recently visited the revered Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

A photo shared by a priest from the temple is now surfacing on the internet. In the picture, the family is seen dressed in yellow as they receive a sacred photo of Goddess Baglamukhi.

The viral post was captioned, “Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn sought the blessings of Maa Baglamukhi along with his wife Kajol and son. Jai Maa.”

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Located in Bankhandi, the ancient temple is believed to protect devotees from adversaries and help them overcome personal or political crises.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Remo D'Souza seek blessings at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Celina Jaitly explains mythological significance of the temple

Actor Celina Jaitly recently opened up about a deeply personal spiritual experience after visiting the revered Baglamukhi Temple.

In a heartfelt post, Celina described her visit to the temple as something orchestrated entirely by destiny.

“Not by road. Not by chance. But in a way only the Divine could orchestrate,” she wrote, revealing that she was flown to the sacred shrine aboard a private jet arranged by close friends.

The actor also reflected on her ancestral connection to Himachal Pradesh, mentioning that some of her roots trace back to Kotgarh in the scenic Himalayan region.

Celina further shared mythological stories associated with the temple, citing insights from Sri Sachin Panditji. According to legend, the Pandavas are believed to have constructed the temple during their agyatvas in the Mahabharata era.

Another popular belief linked to the shrine states that Lord Rama, guided by Shri Hanuman, worshipped Maa Baglamukhi at the temple before the battle against Ravana and performed a sacred havan seeking divine blessings for victory.

The actor concluded her spiritual message with a Baglamukhi mantra and an emotional reflection on surrender, repentance and devotion.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is expected to be seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. He is also reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal.

The actor also has Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4 in the pipeline. He was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Kajol was last seen in the horror film Maa.